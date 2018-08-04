Christine And The Queens fantasises about paying for sex on her new album 'Chris'.

The 'Saint Claude' hitmaker - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - explores the idea of selling her body on the tracks '5 Dollars' and 'Damn', and the pansexual singer admits it is ''sexually freeing'' to think about.

She confesseed: ''I fantasise about if I did.

''It became one of the things that could excite me -- for what it could install and what it could actually soothe.

''Because it's the catharsis to all of those questions in a really simple, settled way, which can be, actually, sexually freeing.''

The 30-year-old French star openly admits that she would like to be seen as both the ''sluttiest'' and ''cleverist'' person.

She spilled: ''I want to be the cleverest woman in the room but also the sluttiest if I want, and this character can work.''

Chris also thinks it's wrong that girls get judged for how far they go in the bedroom on a first date, but that men are celebrated for it.

She told Q magazine: ''It's a real way to take power over your body ... choosing what you inflict on yourself.

She added: '''Oh, so you do that on the first night?' With judgment!

''I was like, 'Well, you let me do that on the first night, what the f*** is wrong with you!'How is it a trophy for dudes and not for girls?''

Speaking previously about indentifying as pansexual, Chris said: ''It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don't really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.''

'Chris' is released on September 21.