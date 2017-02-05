Christina Ricci says she doesn't ''have the right temperament to be an older actress'' and wants to focus more on producing and directing.
The 36-year-old actress would like to focus more on directing and producing as she gets older as she hates being told what to do.
She told The Observer Magazine: ''I find that I don't have the right temperament to be an older actress. I'm not very good at being told what to do and how to behave. I used to think that was just because I was young and now I think, it's just who I am.
''I've been around some great film-makers and I was smart enough to pay attention. I've also been around some really bad film-makers, and was interested in figuring out why they're so bad. Like any child: if you make people forget you're there then they'll say things that you would never hear otherwise. So I think I have a lot to contribute; the stories I would like to tell are not stories that have been told a million times.''
Christina started her career as a child star and loved playing Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family' movies because she loved the dry wit of her character.
She said: ''I was a lazy child, one of those kids who hated being told to smile. I would think, eurggh, go away. So I loved playing that part. We were a very dry, sarcastic family so I was well disposed to it.''
