Christina Ricci loved being a child star and the ''positive reinforcement'' she got every single day.
Christina Ricci loved being a child star.
The American actress - who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family' films at the age of 10 - loved ''being a kid who had a talent'' and enjoyed having ''positive reinforcement'' every single day.
Asked what role she preferred, she said: ''I don't have a favourite [film] of all time. I've had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child. I have to say The Addams Family movies were two really really - they were like glory days for me as a 10 and 12-year-old. Those were great movies to be on ...
''I loved working. I loved being a kid who had a talent. I loved being good at something. I loved all that positive reinforcement I got every day. I loved getting to use my imagination in a way that really created things. It was incredible to be able to do that so young.''
Christina worked with Cher on her first movie and praised the singer's kindness and generosity, revealing she learned a lot from her.
She added to People magazine: ''Cher was the most famous actress I've worked with, and it was my first movie. She was so open and so incredibly kind and generous. I learned a ton from her. I could ask her directly, 'How do you do it? How do you make yourself cry?' And she would try to help me learn how to do it. She was great.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Ben is a young boy who, like any other kid his age, loves to spend...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Guy de Maupassant's 1885 novel was first adapted for the cinema in 1919, and yet...
Georges Duroy is a French non-commissioned officer (NCO) who has just spent three months serving...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Kate and Humphrey are two wolves, they're both members of the same pack but from...
Speed RacerTrailerWatch the trailer for Speed Racer, it's a live-action, high-octane family adventure directed by...
Such an unfortunate title for this interesting movie about kindred spirits on a slow, low...
PenelopeTrailerPenelope is the story of a young woman, Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci), born to wealthy...
Black Snake MoanTrailer StreamIn cinemas from May 18th, 2007There was a time when Lazarus (SAMUEL...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...