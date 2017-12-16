Christina Perri will be keeping the sex of her baby a surprise.

The 'Thousand Years' hitmaker is currently expecting her first child with her husband Paul Costabile - with whom she tied the knot earlier this week - and although they are excited to become parents, they are in no rush to find out whether they'll be welcoming a boy or a girl.

Paul said: ''We are [keeping the sex a secret], but it's also a secret from us. Very much the people I am and Christina is that we're old souls and old school. In a world of so much technology, we kind of decided to just wait and see what happens because we'd rather be surprised the day of. It's been an exciting waiting time.''

Regardless of what sex their baby is, the pair will make sure to honour their shared Italian heritage when it comes to choosing a moniker for their tot.

Paul, 30, added to People magazine: ''We both speak Italian, we both love being Italian. Both our families are from Italy so it's definitely a big part of us and our family regardless.No matter what the name, we'll be saying bambino and bravo at our dinner table no matter what.''

Christina, 31, met the entertainment reporter during an interview in 2013, and began their romance almost three years later in January 2016. They became engaged in July this year, and married on Tuesday (12.12.17).

The 'Jar of Hearts' hitmaker announced her pregnancy in August, when she shared a picture of her from a side profile to show of her growing baby bump, whilst her three-year-old niece Tesla was captured touching her swelling belly whilst smiling.

And across the image it had the words ''Tesla's little cousin is coming soon (sic)'' emblazoned across the top with an arrow pointing to the brunette beauty.

The sweet image, which has been edited with a black and white filter, was posted on Christina's Instagram account, and has been captioned: ''guess what? (sic).''