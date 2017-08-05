Christina Perri is pregnant.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter has taken to social media on Saturday (05.08.17) to announce she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Paul Costabile.

The 'Jar of Hearts' hitmaker shared a picture of her from a side profile to show of her growing baby bump, whilst her three-year-old niece Tesla is captured touching her swelling belly whilst smiling.

And across the image it had the words ''Tesla's little cousin is coming soon (sic)'' emblazoned across the top with an arrow pointing to the brunette beauty.

The sweet image, which has been edited with a black and white filter, was posted on Christina's Instagram account, and has been captioned: ''guess what? (sic).''

This news comes just over one year after Paul dropped down on one knee to pop the question and ask the musician to be his wife.

Christina also took to her photo-sharing site to reveal the news, she said at the time: ''Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes! (sic).''

But the proposal was inevitable for the Philadelphia-born star's partner he admitted he always knew he wanted to have a future with Christina ever since they met at an interview several years ago.

Speaking previously, the dark haired hunk said: ''I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!''

While Christina has decided to publicly share the news with her 991,000 followers, her partner has remained silent and has yet to comment on the news the pair are starting a family together.