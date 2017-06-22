Christina Perri has got engaged to boyfriend Paul Costabile.

The 30-year-old singer - who is best known for her hit songs including 'Jar Of Hearts' and 'A Thousand Years' - has announced her engagement to her journalist boyfriend.

Uploading a photograph of her jewellery laden hand, including a wishbone shaped sparkler on her engagement ring finger, she wrote: ''Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes! (sic).''

Equally excited to share the news with his followers, Paul posted a sweet message to his Instagram account alongside a snap, which appears to have been taken just after the romantic proposal.

He gushed: ''I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!! (sic)''

It will be second time lucky for Christina as she was previously married for 18 months in her early 20's.

At the time, she said: ''I was 21 when I got married, 22 when I got divorced. It was really fast, like a stepping stone from one path to the next. We ran to Florida and eloped. It didn't make any sense. I felt like a different person in a different life - I had a house, a dog, and a car.

''I woke up one morning and wasn't playing music or feeling fulfilled in any capacity and realised I had to make a change ... He and I are still friends. We giggle about it now, 'Remember the time we were married?'. We've moved on.''