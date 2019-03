Christina Perri is celebrating being sober for seven years.

The 'Jar Of Hearts' hitmaker admits last year has been the ''hardest'' so far as she almost lost her sobriety but she posted an encouraging message for others struggling to remind them they are not alone.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This year was hard. this year was actually the hardest one yet. the truth is i almost didn't make it. i almost lost my sobriety, my sanity, my faith, my marriage, and myself... about 100 times. But here i am, i was carried, and for this i am grateful. thank you to everyone who carried me. what i've learned this year is in spite of all circumstances, in spite of every moment that feels impossible, and in spite of everything your head may tell you, it STILL works if you work it, one day at a time (sic)''

Christina welcomed a baby girl, Carmella, into the world with her husband Paul Costabile in January 2018 and they couldn't be more thrilled by their new arrival.

Captioning a sweet family photo, Paul wrote on his Instagram account: ''The greatest gift we've ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying! (sic)''

The couple opted to keep the sex of their baby a surprise before the birth.

Paul said at the time: ''We are [keeping the sex a secret], but it's also a secret from us. Very much the people I am and Christina is that we're old souls and old school. In a world of so much technology, we kind of decided to just wait and see what happens because we'd rather be surprised the day of. It's been an exciting waiting time.''