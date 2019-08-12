Christina Milian is ''above and beyond Cloud 9'' after revealing she's expecting a boy.

The 37-year-old singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Matt Pokora and the couple held a gender reveal party where blue smoke signified they will have a son and the pair couldn't be happier.

Captioning a series of professional pictures from the celebration shared to Instagram, Christina wrote: ''We're above and beyond Cloud 9!!''

Frenchman Matt, 33, posted on his Instagram: ''On t'attend mon FILS,'' translated as: ''We are waiting for you my son,'' which he accompanied with an emoji of a soccer ball.

Beforehand the big reveal, the 'AM to PM' hitmaker had teased her fans that she, Matt and her nine-year-old daughter Violet - who she has with ex-husband The-Dream - were about to find out the baby's gender.

She said on her Instagram Story: ''It's a big day. What's it going to be?''

Christina announced she was pregnant at the end of July.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Matt holding a sonogram, she wrote: ''New release 2020! What a blessing!'' she captioned the image. ''Let's do this babe @mattpokora! (sic)''

Matt - who is a French singer - also shared the same image on his own account, but in black and white.

He wrote: ''Legacy on the way! #happyman (sic)''

The 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' actress has been dating Matt since 2017, and recently gushed over the hunk in an interview where she shared she's ''really happy''.

She said: ''He's honest and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy the universe brought us together.''

And at the time, Christina even hinted that another child was on the cards.

She added: ''I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don't know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I'll be ready! I'll let God handle that!''