Christina Hendricks has revealed 20 years on from the release of 'American Beauty' that she was the hand model for the iconic poster for the movie.
Christina Hendricks has revealed it's her hand on the iconic 'American Beauty' movie poster.
The former 'Mad Men' actress drew a surprised response from her fellow celebrities when she shared the ''fun fact'' 20 years after the movie's release.
Christina also revealed that she worked as a hand model and that the stomach her hand is placed on is someone else's.
Alongside the poster - which is a close up of a rose being placed on the stomach - she wrote on Instagram: ''Fun fact.... wait for it...I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.... this is my hand and another model's stomach....proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty (sic)''
Many would have presumed that actress Mena Suvari - who played Angela Hayes in the Sam Mendes drama - was featured on the poster.
Among those taken back by the revelation was Christina's former 'Made Men' co-star January Jones.
She wrote in the comments under the post: ''This is important. How come I didn't know this?''
Actress Elle Fanning responded: ''IM SHOOK!!!!!!.''
'Dawson's Creek' star Busy Philipps wrote: ''Wait.... What!?''
Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings was just as stunned.
She wrote: ''This is blowing my mind.''
And 'Glow' star Alison Brie added: ''WHOA.''
The 1999 classic swept the board at the 2000 Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Actor for Kevin Spacey, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.
Since 'American Beauty', Christina has gone on to have a number of surprising jobs, including voicing the commercials for Baskin-Robbins ice cream since 2012.
The 44-year-old actress currently stars as criminal Beth Boland in NBC's comedy-drama 'Good Girls'.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
It's safe to say that most kids experience some kind of big fight in the...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Despite a strong sense of the characters and the setting, this film struggles to engage...
God's Pocket seems to be an ordinary working class neighbourhood at face value; full of...
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...