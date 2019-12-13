Christina Hendricks has filed for divorce from Geoffrey Arend.

The 'Mad Men' star has requested to legally dissolve her marriage to the 41-year-old actor - who she tied the knot with 10 years ago - on Friday (13.12.19).

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ.com, the 44-year-old actress listed their date of separation as April 19, 2019 and has asked the judge to restore her last name to Hendricks. She has also asked that neither of them are to pay spousal support and that they will handle their legal fees separately.

The flame-haired beauty announced that she and Geoffrey had gone their separate ways back in October - 12 years after they met.

A statement posted on Christina's Instagram read: ''Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

''Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.''

The 'Good Girls' star asked for ''patience and support'' as she and her former lover take time out to ''rediscover'' themselves.

She explained: ''We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.''

A day before the announcement, Christina shared a throwback Halloween picture of her and Geoffrey dressed up.

She wrote: ''My proudest costume moment to date...Ladies and Gentlemen, Nosferatu and wolf man. I did all this makeup myself including the bald cap!!! #nosferatu #halloween #halloweencostumes (sic)''

The pair married in October 2009 in New York, and have no children together.

In 2014, Christina reveal she and Geoffrey had decided against having kids.

She said: ''We've decided that we are not really interested in having children. It seems like it's expected that you'd want to have kids. It's just very normal for people to say, 'Well, when you guys have kids...'

''And then when I say, 'Actually I don't think we're going to do that,' people will say, 'Oh, you say that now...' It doesn't bother me, though.''