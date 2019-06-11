Christina Hendricks' secret skill is that she can milk a cow.

The former 'Mad Men' star spent some of her childhood on a farm in the small town of Twin Falls, Idaho, and during those formative years she mastered how to manipulate udders to get the dairy goodness out.

In a feature entitled '10 Things You Don't Know About...' for National Enquirer magazine, she spilled: ''I like milking a cow. I'm quite good at it.''

Being able to milk a cow is not the only surprising talent that Christina has; she can also play the accordion.

The 44-year-old actress made the decision to learn the unusual bellows-driven instrument - which traditionally is a square squeezebox with two sets keys, one traditional keyboard whilst the other is a set of round buttons - because she thinks the sound it makes is ''so romantic''.

She said: ''I always loved that instrument. It's so romantic, and it's got this rich, full sound.''

Christina also opened up on what she spends her money on and admits she cannot stop buying hats.

The 'Toy Story 4' star owns over 75 pieces of headwear and her collection is so vast because she likes to wear hats as often as she can.

She said: ''A hat makes every outfit more whimsical and put-together.''

Previously speaking about her life in Twin Falls with her parents, Jackie and Robert Hendricks, and older brother Aaron, Christina admitted she loved it in the town because she was sheltered from fashion and the negative influences of some television shows.

She explained: ''It was the happiest time of my life. My mom encouraged my brother and me to get involved in the community theatre group so we could make our own fun. My mom was never focused on appearance, but rather encouraged us to get creative. She would help me make my own clothes as there weren't many places to shop. We didn't watch TV. It was a very healthy way to grow up as I wasn't comparing myself to anyone.''