'Scarface' director Brian De Palma is back with his new film 'Domino' starring Christina Hendricks and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Christina Hendricks and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring in 'Domino'.
Variety reports that director Brian De Palma is back with his new film after five years away since his 2012 movie 'Passion', which starred Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace, but now the 'Scarface' creator has announced his next thriller 'Domino'.
The film is written by Petter Skavlan and follows Copenhagen-based police officer (Coster-Waldau) who seeks justice after his partner is murdered.
Teaming up with another officer and his late partner's mistress (Hendricks) they go on a cat and mouse chase trying to find the mysterious criminal named Imran.
Coster-Waldau, 46, is best known for portraying Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' and has worked on other crime dramas including 'Shot Caller' and '3 Things'.
'Mad Men' actress Hendricks, 42, will next be seen in 'Pottersville' and 'Crooked House'.
The film will be produced by Michael Schonnemann for Schonne Film in Denmark and co-produced by Antonio Perez Perez for Maestranza in Spain and Jaqueline de Gooeji for Zilvermeer in Belgium.
Schonnemann said: ''I have been a huge fan of Brian De Palma ever since I saw 'Scarface' in 1983. So it is with great pride that I look forward to produce 'Domino' a script I have developed together with screenwriter Petter Skavlan. From the start our ambitions have been to create a suspense-filled thriller in the line of such classics as 'French Connection' having De Palma on board only heightens this ambition.''
Producers have already sorted most of the finances and the rights to the movie will be made available at the Cannes Film Festival which starts this month.
De Palma, 76, is best known for his thrillers including 'Carrie' and 'The Untouchables' but hasn't produced a movie since 2012 and fans of his work will happily see him return to his thriller roots.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
It's safe to say that most kids experience some kind of big fight in the...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Despite a strong sense of the characters and the setting, this film struggles to engage...
God's Pocket seems to be an ordinary working class neighbourhood at face value; full of...
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...