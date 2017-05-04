Christina Hendricks and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring in 'Domino'.

Variety reports that director Brian De Palma is back with his new film after five years away since his 2012 movie 'Passion', which starred Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace, but now the 'Scarface' creator has announced his next thriller 'Domino'.

The film is written by Petter Skavlan and follows Copenhagen-based police officer (Coster-Waldau) who seeks justice after his partner is murdered.

Teaming up with another officer and his late partner's mistress (Hendricks) they go on a cat and mouse chase trying to find the mysterious criminal named Imran.

Coster-Waldau, 46, is best known for portraying Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' and has worked on other crime dramas including 'Shot Caller' and '3 Things'.

'Mad Men' actress Hendricks, 42, will next be seen in 'Pottersville' and 'Crooked House'.

The film will be produced by Michael Schonnemann for Schonne Film in Denmark and co-produced by Antonio Perez Perez for Maestranza in Spain and Jaqueline de Gooeji for Zilvermeer in Belgium.

Schonnemann said: ''I have been a huge fan of Brian De Palma ever since I saw 'Scarface' in 1983. So it is with great pride that I look forward to produce 'Domino' a script I have developed together with screenwriter Petter Skavlan. From the start our ambitions have been to create a suspense-filled thriller in the line of such classics as 'French Connection' having De Palma on board only heightens this ambition.''

Producers have already sorted most of the finances and the rights to the movie will be made available at the Cannes Film Festival which starts this month.

De Palma, 76, is best known for his thrillers including 'Carrie' and 'The Untouchables' but hasn't produced a movie since 2012 and fans of his work will happily see him return to his thriller roots.