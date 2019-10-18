Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend have split after 10 years of marriage.

The pair met 12 years ago when they were introduced by her 'Mad Men' co-star Vincent Kartheiser, and while the 44-year-old star admitted they will ''always be grateful for the love we've shared'', she confirmed they have separated.

A statement posted on Christina's Instagram read: ''Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

''Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.''

The 'Good Girls' star asked for ''patience and support'' as she and the 41-year-old actor take time out to ''rediscover ourselves''.

She added: ''We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.''

Geoffrey posted the same statement on his Instagram account, but neither opted to add a caption.

A day before the announcement, Christina shared a throwback Halloween picture of her and Geoffrey dressed up.

She wrote: ''My proudest costume moment to date...Ladies and Gentlemen, Nosferatu and wolf man. I did all this makeup myself including the bald cap!!! #nosferatu #halloween #halloweencostumes (sic)''

The pair married in October 2009 in New York, and have no children together.

In 2014, Christina reveal she and Geoffrey had decided against having kids.

She said: ''We've decided that we are not really interested in having children. It seems like it's expected that you'd want to have kids. It's just very normal for people to say, 'Well, when you guys have kids...'

''And then when I say, 'Actually I don't think we're going to do that,' people will say, 'Oh, you say that now...' It doesn't bother me, though.''