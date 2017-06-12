Christina Grimmie's family are ''deeply appreciative'' of the messages of support they have received one year after her death.

The singer was just 22 years old when she was tragically shot and killed on stage by a deranged fan during one of her performances in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016, and her family have now released a statement thanking her ''legion'' of fans for their ongoing support.

In a message posted to Christina's Twitter account, her family said: ''We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy. Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!''

The caption on the tweet read: ''Statement From The Grimmie Family:#TeamGrimmie#CGForever (sic)''

It isn't the first time the late star's family have thanked her fans either, as in July 2016 they thanked her supporters for their ''love and generosity''.

In a joint statement on a GoFundMe page, her parents Tina and Bud and brother Marcus said: ''The outpouring of love and generosity that has been displayed to our family throughout these last few weeks has far exceeded anything we could have ever imagined.

''As we have always known, Christina's life was so very special, not only to us, but to everyone she touched with her joyful heart, beautiful voice and love for life and the Lord.''

The family went on to thank those who had recognised the former 'Voice' contestant with donations and various other tributes, and confirmed they are discussing plans to ''honour'' her in future.

They added: ''Words cannot express what the many memorials, donations and tributes shared by Christina's fans and those in the media and entertainment industry mean to us.

''She will live on in our hearts forever. We will take our time in determining the best ways to honour Christina moving forward. Thank you.''