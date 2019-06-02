Christina Aguilera wishes she ''trusted herself'' more when she was younger.

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker would love to have told her teenage self to trust her own instincts as everything happens to ''lead her to the place that she needs to be''.

Asked what she'd tell her younger self, she told People magazine: ''Looking back [to my teenage self], I would just say trust yourself. Trust yourself. Even in your insecurities and your moments of feeling lost, those are all gonna lead you to the place that you need to be ... Feel how you need to feel in the moment, don't be ashamed of it and know that no matter what you're going through, those are the things that shape you to be great. Use those to your benefit creatively and also as a human.''

Meanwhile, Christina previously revealed she feels touring is less ''narcissistic'' now her children - Max Liron, 10, and Summer Rain, four - come along with her.

She said: ''It's a lot of extra work. But it's amazing. It's actually why I was hesitant because it's a lot to juggle, so many hats and so many things at the same time. I'm ultimately Mama Bear, so whenever we check into a hotel, it's hard.

''Sometimes it's four in the morning, but it's not all about me. It's different from touring when you're 21 years old. It's very narcissistic, and all you think about is yourself. All you have to think about is yourself, and now you're thinking about the blankies and the favourite stuffies and it's all the mom stuff.''