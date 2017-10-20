Pink has revealed Christina Aguilera once tried to punch her in a nightclub at the height of their feud.
The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker had a feud with her 'Lady Marmalade' collaborator in the early 2000s, and Pink admitted part of the problem was they were both young, ''very different'' and ''alpha''.
The 38-year-old pop star recalled: ''We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha.
''I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new.
''You have to learn -- women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground.''
Asked if Pink had ever tried to turn their arguments physical, she told 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen: ''Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?' ''
But the 'So What' hitmaker - who has children Willow, six, and nine-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - insists things are fine between them now.
She said: ''She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days, too.
''She's a really sweet person. We made up on 'The Voice'. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years.''
And Pink thinks becoming parents helped herself and 36-year-old Christina - who has Max, nine, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer, three, with fiance Matthew Rutler - resolve their differences.
Asked how they managed to get over their feud, she said: ''We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that.''
