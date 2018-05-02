Christina Aguilera is reportedly set to release a song produced by Kanye West ''this week'', according to a source.
Christina Aguilera has reportedly recorded a song with Kanye West.
The 'Beautiful' hitmaker is said to be planning on dropping the ''tribal-like'' track produced by the 40-year-old rapper ''this week''
A source told The New York Post's PageSix Column that the song ''is produced by Kanye [West] and that ''It's very tribal-like, with heavy drum samples . . .''
The insider also teased that that her first single from her forthcoming record, thought to be called 'Liberation', will feature another ''big'' artist and that her album is a complete new direction for Christina who has given her image an overall with the help of a new manager.
They added that ''the first proper single from the album will be a big duet, but her team isn't ready to announce the other singer -- yet.
''Christina has changed her look, her management has got her great new artists and consultants to work with, she's in a great place.''
The 37-year-old star teased the record's title during a concert in Azerbaijan last weekend.
During a short interlude, a video was shown which seemed to tease the star's upcoming eighth studio album
A fan recording of the video was posted on Twitter by fan account Xtina Daily, and shows a series of shots of the megastar whilst her voice lists a series of words beginning with ''ex''.
Christina says in the video: ''Ex. Xtina. Exhale. Explore. Express. Experiment. Exploit. Exclusive. Exist. Expire. My existence has no expiration. This is my liberation. This is our liberation. Be liberated with me. It's time for liberation. As one, a liberated nation.''
The video concludes with the words ''Xtina, liberation'' repeated several times.
'Liberation' will be Christina's first album in six years, with her last studio venture being 2012's 'Lotus'.
