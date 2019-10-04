Christina Aguilera slammed ''disgusting'' domestic abuse as she accepted a Community Hero award from a women's shelter.

The 38-year-old singer experienced domestic abuse when she was younger, and on Thursday (03.09.19) was handed an award at a gala in Las Vegas for The Shade Tree Shelter, for her services to the mission to fight back against abuse.

Speaking as she gave an emotional acceptance speech, she said: ''It's disgusting and it happens far too much to people. It is very dear to my heart because I did grow up in ... I am a survivor of it, as I'm sure many of you are, and are affected by it. But it's so important, the work that you put into this with so many volunteers and donations. They do mean so much to me because it's such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from 'Fighter' to 'Beautiful'. Everything truly does come from the heart. If it doesn't feel genuine to me, I just don't do it, because authenticity is so important.''

Christina went on to talk about her experiences with domestic abuse, and thanked her grandmother for taking her and her family in when they escaped from their home.

She added: ''I'm just so happy and honoured to be able to donate to this charity in particular. Growing up I would have to escape in the middle of the night with my little sister and my mother and we would literally drive across the country. Luckily, I had my grandmother who took us in, but if it wasn't for that I would've needed to come to a place and a resource like this.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker then thanked The Shade Tree Shelter, as she fought back tears from the emotional evening.

She concluded her speech: ''And it's so so important all of the hard work that's put into it. I'm truly grateful for all of you, who really take the time to understand the people that come through the door. It must be so hard to hear their stories and to do the work and be as strong as you are for them. So I am so appreciative of you, you all truly just deserve this award. Thank you so much, I truly am grateful.''