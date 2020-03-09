According to Christina Aguilera, her new song 'Loyal Brave True' represents the ''fine balance between vulnerability and strength''.
The 39-year-old singer has recorded the track for the live-action remake of 'Mulan', and Christina has explained why she loves the song so much.
The pop star - who recorded her own version of the song 'Reflection', which featured in the original movie - shared: ''The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal.
''It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.''
In the song, Christina draws from the themes of the Disney movie.
She sings: ''War is not freedom / Over my shoulder / I see a clearer view / All for my family / Reason I'm breathing / Everything to lose. Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do / Tell me underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave and true?''
The live-action remake is set to be a very different film to the original movie.
But Tzi Ma - who plays the title character's father Hua Zhou - thinks fans will enjoy the new production even more.
He said: ''This is not a remake of the animation, so that would probably be disappointing for some people out there, because the animation was so well-received.
''I believe this live action film is superior to the animation, very importantly because of the leadership. Niki Caro is the director. She's bringing in this woman's point of view, which it needs to be because this movie is about a woman warrior.''
