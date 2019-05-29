Christina Aguilera is working on balancing her career and family life.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker made sure it was ''part of her schedule'' to spend time with her kids - Max, 11, and Summer, four - and is excited about her Las Vegas residency as she is able to ''juggle'' it with looking after her two children.

She said: ''That was part of our schedule [when we were working together] for sure. Like, 'I gotta put the kids to bed and then we can start working!' Or we do it beforehand and you'd have Nerf gun battles with my son, Max ... I'm excited because Vegas gives me the chance to not be too far away from home. I can juggle that with the kids. If you know me, [you know] I don't like to just let my kids be with a nanny 90 per cent of the time. It's important to me to put them to bed, to be with them in the morning if I do have to go to work. Whatever it is, [I want to] have these core specific moments and days that I can have with them. I just got back from Disney having fun with the family. Those things are important.''

And the 38-year-old singer insists she is ''fun mode'' now.

She added to the Summer Icon issue of Galore magazine: ''Liberation was a more serious time in my life where I had to get things off my chest and explore that. Vegas came at the perfect time because I'm kind of in fun mode now ... The last time I had been on tour and doing shows consistently was literally a decade ago. My son is 11 now and I had not ventured back on tour because I was so scared of it. I was like, 'How do I juggle this? How do I do this?' So enjoy it while you can, girl - when you have no strings attached!''