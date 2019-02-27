Christina Aguilera gave Andy Cohen's baby son a tiny pair of leather chaps.

The 50-year-old presenter - who welcomed little Benjamin into the world via a surrogate three weeks ago - was delighted by the gift, a tiny replica of the pair worn by the 38-year-old singer in her 20002 'Dirrty' music video, but with the words '2019' and 'Cohen' down the sides in sparkly red letters.

Andy showed off the gift on his Instagram Story and said in a short clip: ''I've gotten a lot of baby gifts, you guys, but Christina Aguilera ... look at this.

''She made chaps for the boy. Leather custom chaps, in the form of her 'Dirrty' video!''

Andy then shared a second clip, which had the pop song playing over the top, to show the garment in more detail.

The 'Candyman' hitmaker - who has children Max, 11, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer, four, with partner Matthew Rutler - also sent the baby a set of diapers with red labels reading 'Dirrty'.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host recently admitted he would be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate, who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of carrying the child for him.

He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.

''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.

''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.

''So I'll be forever indebted to her.''

Andy was by his surrogate's side when she gave birth and ''cut the umbilical cord'' himself before getting to cuddle his newborn for the first time.

He added: ''I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered.

''That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.

''He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it.''