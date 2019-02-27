Christina Aguilera delighted Andy Cohen by sending his baby son a tiny pair of leather chaps and some diapers with the word 'Dirrty' on them.
Christina Aguilera gave Andy Cohen's baby son a tiny pair of leather chaps.
The 50-year-old presenter - who welcomed little Benjamin into the world via a surrogate three weeks ago - was delighted by the gift, a tiny replica of the pair worn by the 38-year-old singer in her 20002 'Dirrty' music video, but with the words '2019' and 'Cohen' down the sides in sparkly red letters.
Andy showed off the gift on his Instagram Story and said in a short clip: ''I've gotten a lot of baby gifts, you guys, but Christina Aguilera ... look at this.
''She made chaps for the boy. Leather custom chaps, in the form of her 'Dirrty' video!''
Andy then shared a second clip, which had the pop song playing over the top, to show the garment in more detail.
The 'Candyman' hitmaker - who has children Max, 11, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer, four, with partner Matthew Rutler - also sent the baby a set of diapers with red labels reading 'Dirrty'.
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host recently admitted he would be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate, who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of carrying the child for him.
He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.
''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.
''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.
''So I'll be forever indebted to her.''
Andy was by his surrogate's side when she gave birth and ''cut the umbilical cord'' himself before getting to cuddle his newborn for the first time.
He added: ''I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered.
''That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.
''He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...