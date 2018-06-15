Christina Aguilera's daughter, Summer, tells her mum to be quiet when her favourite TV show, 'Peppa Pig' is on.
Christina Aguilera's daughter isn't a fan of her singing.
The 'Beautiful' hitmaker may be a global star but her talents aren't appreciated by three-year-old Summer - who she has with partner Rutler - who doesn't like it when her mother's vocals stop her from enjoying her favourite TV shows.
Christina said in an interview with 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''When I'm doing my vocal warm-ups, she slams the door and goes, 'You're interrupting Peppa Pig!' It's hilarious.''
The 37-year-old singer - who also has 10-year-old Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman - is preparing for her 'Liberation' tour, her first concert series in 10 years and she admitted she has been hesitant about getting back on the road because of her children.
She said: ''The last time I was on tour, I was pregnant with my son onstage, so I was about to give birth.
''At a certain point I had to stop touring for safety reasons. You get to a certain point [where] you have to stop.
''Ever since then I was like, 'How do people do this with kids and touring?' But, you know, it's time for mama to get back to what I was born to do.''
With the release of her new album, also called 'Liberation', the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker - who sought Kanye West to produce her track 'Accelerate', which features 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign - hopes to send a positive message and inspire her fans.
She said: ''I just felt it was time for myself to be liberated, to inspire others to have their own voice, to feel empowered and hopefully inspired to take the duct tape off, feel themselves, feel secure in their own voice, their bodies, peel off their masks and shed the skin.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...