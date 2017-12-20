Christina Aguilera celebrated her birthday with a game of 'Real Housewives'-themed Twister.

The 'Candyman' singer turned 37 on Monday (18.12.17) but enjoyed festivities with her friends and family the following day, and among the fun she shared on her Instagram stories was a group playing the body-contorting game on a handmate board that featured the faces of 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars on the spots.

Christina also shared a picture of a delicious-looking chocolate cake which bore her image and the words ''Happy Birthday Xtina We Love You!''

The birthday girl teamed a hot pink dress with a purple coat and matching high-heeled Christian Louboutin shoes and she shared a photo of her outfit while thanking her friends for their ''love and joy''.

She posted: ''Feeling pretty in bday pink. Thankful for the love & joy my besties fill me with all year round! X (sic)''

Meanwhile, Christina - who has son Max, nine, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer, three, with fiance Matthew Rutler - recently performed a touching tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards (AMAs) and admitted afterwards she hoped she'd done her idol proud.

The 'Dirrty' hitmaker sang 'I Will Always Love You', followed by 'I Have Nothing', 'Run To You' and 'I'm Every Woman' from 1992's 'The Bodyguard' in honour of the film's 25th anniversary, while clips from the movie - which starred Kevin Costner opposite Whitney - played on a screen behind her.

And after the performance, Christina shared a video on Twitter and said: ''To the AMAs, to Whitney's beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity. Thank you so much for making a little girl's dream come true. I've had the time of my life.

''I hope I did you proud Whitney. Love you forever.(sic)''