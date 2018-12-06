Christina Aguilera has offered her support to Demi Lovato on social media.

The 26-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself returning to her beloved martial art of jiu jitsu after completing a 90-day stint in rehab following an apparent overdose which left her hospitalised in January.

On the post, Demi wrote: ''Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup (sic)''

And now, her close friend and fellow singer Christina has commented on the post, offering her support to the 'Sober' hitmaker.

In two separate comments, 37-year-old Christina wrote: ''I've miss you so very much

''And we keep on tickin - till the end of time- I looooove youuuuu!

''Can't wait to continue to heave you by side now (sic)''

Demi's original post comes as she earned her blue belt in the sport in 2017, and admitted martial arts has helped her both keep fit and relieve stress.

She said last year: ''Being able to do the moves that you do and flow with people, it's an art form and it's really beautiful, and it takes my mind off of things that I stress about, [because] I'm constantly thinking: 'What do I need to defend? What move can I make now?' It's like a game of chess.''

Her return to her beloved sport comes after it was previously revealed she has been following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.

A source said: ''She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.

''She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists.''