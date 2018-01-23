Christina Aguilera has promised fans she is making another album.

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker took to her Instagram story on Monday night (22.01.18) to share a fan's picture of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with a note left on it reading: ''Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f*** is the new album??''

And she captioned the photo: ''It's coming b*tches.''

The 37-year-old pop megastar hasn't released a record since 2012's 'Lotus'.

It comes after it was revealed Pink and Christina Aguilera have recorded a secret duet - signalling the end of their 16-year feud.

The pop starlets famously fell out during the recording of the 2001 smash hit cover of 'Lady Marmalade' for the film 'Moulin Rouge', but put aside their differences for the new song.

Pink said recently: ''We did a duet for her album and I don't know when it's coming out but it's amazing.

''We did it two years ago so I don't remember the title, but she's incredible.''

The 'Trouble' singer', 38, also admitted she felt forced to defend herself after fans tried to reignite the feud over Christina's Whitney Houston tribute at the American Music Awards.

Pink took to Twitter to praise her friend, writing:''Christina f***ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. (sic)''

The tweet came after speculation she had made disapproving faces during the performance.

Pink said: ''Yes, it is really frustrating, but I fight back.

''I do it less than I used to but I do when I think the narrative needs to be changed.

''It's bulls**t, I'm not gonna stand for it. But I'm used to it, to be honest.

''And this never happens to men, it's very specific to females.''

The 'Get The Party Started' hitmaker previously revealed her feud with Christina once got so bad the 'Dirrty' star tried to punch her.

Pink once said: ''We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha.

''I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal.

''She swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'''