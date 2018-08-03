Christina Aguilera says her son Max has an ''incredible voice'' and she would support him if he wanted to follow in her footsteps and make a career in music.
The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker says her 10-year-old son - who she shares with music producer Jordan Bratman - is an amazing singer and she would support him if he wanted to follow in her footsteps.
In a Q & A on Twitter, she said: ''Summer and I stick to our Disney songs together, BUT, my son Max actually has an incredible voice - he doesn't showcase it a lot - but I caught him singing Maria the other day, and he was pitch perfect. He definitely has talent there if he ever wants to do anything w/ it #xtinaQA (sic)''
Meanwhile, Christina previously confessed her daughter Summer Rain, three - who she has with Matthew Rutler - isn't a fan of her singing.
She said: ''When I'm doing my vocal warm-ups, she slams the door and goes, 'You're interrupting Peppa Pig!' It's hilarious.''
And the 37-year-old singer has been hesitant about getting back on the road because of her children.
She said: ''The last time I was on tour, I was pregnant with my son onstage, so I was about to give birth. At a certain point I had to stop touring for safety reasons. You get to a certain point [where] you have to stop. Ever since then I was like, 'How do people do this with kids and touring?' But, you know, it's time for mama to get back to what I was born to do.''
