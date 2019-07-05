Christina Aguilera likes her hair to look ''soft'' and ''natural'' when she is performing on stage.

The 38-year-old singer is known for her signature platinum blonde locks, and the pop star's long-time hair stylist Priscilla Valles - whose star-studded list of clients also includes Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Britney Spears to name a few - has revealed that the songstress likes to keep her hair ''long'' and ''romantic'' because it represents her personality.

She said: ''Christina Aguilera was definitely one of the first celebrity clients. We were both 22 years old, I'd say. We're best friends now, and I'm the godmother of her child. I just love when she does long platinum, romantic flowy hair. Knowing her, there's such a soft side to her that a lot of people don't get to see. When she has that soft look, I really feel like that represents her a lot.

''I always go based off their vibe. But for my performers, like Britney or Christina, I'll do more individual extensions because there's a lot of flowing and moving and you want the hair to flow natural. But with someone like Kylie, I'll use tape-ins, because it's just about capturing that photo.''

Priscilla also opened up about her work with Britney, and revealed that the 'Gimme More' hitmaker likes her locks to be ''sexy'' and ''hair flip'' ready to fit her on-stage persona.

She told PEOPLE: ''She just loves that sexy, stage look. So, we've been doing the same set on her forever. It's hair flip performing hair.''

The celebrity hair stylist went on to praise 'Lip Sync Battle' host Chrissy for helping to ''change the game'' because she took a picture on social media of her tape extension that had fallen out, which most A-listers don't like to admit they use to achieve their looks and tagged Priscilla in it.

She added: ''I remember Chrissy Teigen lost a tape extension. She took a photo of it on the floor and she tagged me. I don't even think she had a comment, she just tagged me. All of a sudden ... followers. But a lot of women don't want to reveal they have them in. I used to sign confidentiality agreements! But now, they're open to it. I have Chrissy to thank for that. She helped change the game.''