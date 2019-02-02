Christina Aguilera thinks Lady GaGa ''did the right thing'' in removing her R.Kelly duet 'Do What U Want' from streaming services.

Gaga, 32, took down the song - which she recorded with Kelly in 2013 - earlier this month following the accusations of sexual assault made by a host of women against the R&B star in the new Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly'.

And now Christina - who recorded a special duet version of the song with Gaga, which they performed together on 'The Voice' in 2013 - has praised Gaga's actions, saying she's pleased the singer ''showed her support'' to Kelly's alleged victims.

She said: ''I think she absolutely did the right thing. I love that she spoke and addressed it and showed her support.''

Christina, 38, also says she found it difficult to sit through the documentary series as she found it ''so heavy'', as she related to the women who came forward with their allegations.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live' this week, she said: ''It was very heavy for me. I actually went through a lot of ... let's not really go there.

''When you're in this business, you're exposed to so many predators and so many things ... Watching what happened to Aaliyah and everything you're exposed to so much at such a young age.''

Her comments come after she previously spoke out in defence of the version of the song she recorded with Gaga, praising it for showing ''women sticking together''.

Posting several images of the performance on Twitter, the 'Liberation' singer wrote: ''This is a reminder of women sticking together-- and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment... And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind.

''Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing! (sic)''