Christina Aguilera found Kanye West ''endearing'' in the studio.

The controversial rapper produced the tracks 'Accelerate' and 'Maria' on the 'Fall In Line' singer's new album, 'Liberation', and while she was blown away by Kanye's artistry and they ''clicked'' immediately, she doesn't agree with everything he says.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''[Kanye's] always said things that have stirred controversy and attention. I'm not getting involved in what he's saying or anything like that. I know him as an artist.

''I do know that when we sat down and he played me these tracks, he got me.

''I think he's an artist first and foremost and we're not always going to agree with artists.

''I loved our initial meeting and we totally clicked. I found him to be very endearing.''

The 37-year-old star worked with the 40-year-old producer on the two tracks in Malibu, California in early 2016, but they lost touch after he embarked on his 'Life Of Pablo' tour later that year, during which Kanye was hospitalised with exhaustion.

She said previously: ''There were some personal things that arose...''

The 'Dirrty' hitmaker revealed the new album has a strong hip-hop feel to it, insisting she sees herself as more of a soul singer than a pop star.

Christina said: ''To me, there's nothing like an amazing hip hop beat.

''At the end of the day, I am a soul singer. When you strip back the words 'pop star' and the many things that I've done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root and my heart really is. And as you can see, it's what I'm inspired by.''

'Liberation' is Christina's first album in six years, with her last studio venture being 2012's 'Lotus'.