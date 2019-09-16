Christina Aguilera wants Kelly Clarkson to sing with her in Las Vegas.

The 'Beautiful' singer recently extended her 'Xperience' residency at Planet Hollywood and not only does she want the 'Breakaway' hitmaker to watch her perform with a ''fun'' group of her friends, she also wants the former 'American Idol' champion to join her on stage.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson' show, Christina told the host: ''You have to come. Bring a fun group of people, because I love feeding off the energy.

''It's a great environment. It's a great place to be expressive and creative.

''You should come and we should sing a song in Vegas.''

The 37-year-old presenter admitted she ''would love to'' join Christina at the show - but was scared of singing with her.

She replied: ''That makes me nervous. I would love to!''

Christina recently admitted she would ''feel good'' if her children wanted to follow in her footsteps.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker - who began performing in talent shows as a child and landed a role on 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' when she was 13 - would ''support'' Max, 11, and Summer, four, if they asked to become singers and is confident she has the knowledge to help guide them to stardom.

She said: ''I would support that. I can't fault them for something I wanted to do as a kid.

''At least they're getting their childhood and I'm providing them a safe space. I'd feel good about it because I know all the ins and outs - be careful, use your instincts - growing up in this since I was seven years old.''

But the 38-year-old pop star warned the key to ''surviving'' in the music industry is to learn to ignore other people's opinions.

She added: ''You have a lot of older men and people, opinions, being thrown at you, pushed at you.

''You're pushed and pulled until finally I was able to take my mask off and say, 'No, this is how I need to do this for myself if I have a chance of surviving.' ''