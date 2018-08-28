Christina Aguilera was ''hurt'' when she was pitted against Britney Spears and portrayed as the ''bad girl''.
Christina Aguilera was ''hurt'' when she was pitted against Britney Spears.
The 'Beautiful' hitmaker found it difficult when the pair appeared to be put against one another and admitted it was very hurtful to be portrayed as the ''bad girl''.
She told the September issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''It's hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's OK. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble.''
However, there is one person Christina has feuded with - Pink, who she fell out with back in the early 2000s, leading to the pair trying to punch each other in a nightclub.
She said: ''We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new. You have to learn - women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground.''
Asked if she had ever tried to turn their arguments physical, she added: ''Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'''
And Pink thinks becoming parents helped herself and Christina resolve their differences.
Asked how they managed to get over their feud, she shared: ''We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...