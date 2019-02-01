Christina Aguilera ''had to'' step down from 'The Voice'.

The 37-year-old singer - who starred as a judge on the talent show between 2011 and 2016 - decided to walk away from the NBC programme after becoming disgruntled with some of the behind-the-scenes goings on.

The 'Beautiful' says she wasn't willing to carry on with the show and let certain things slide, but admitted it was a real ''learning curve''.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said: ''Well I can't knock it, I mean it was an experience in my life and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced.

''I think that I did what I could with the position I was given and I have to keep it real on a certain level.

''I'm just, you know, I'm not a passive girl that's just gonna sit there and be okay with certain things.''

The show's host then asked whether she was happy with the experience she had, and Christina replied: ''Well - That's a very complicated answer, but I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy.''

The 'Candyman' says that being on the show made her realise that her music career is where she should be focusing her energy.

She concluded: ''For me, I just know I needed to step away and get back to what I know that I love to do and how I could best give to the world in my own way.''

The 'Dirrty' hitmaker previously said she was a big fan of the blind audition phase of the show, because she felt it was more meritocratic.

However, the chart-topping star ultimately decided to quit the program because she was unhappy with the general working environment, saying it was something ''no one would want to put up with'' on a daily basis.

She shared: ''The blind audition idea was really intriguing to me because it was an opportunity for anyone to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of how they looked.

''I also saw blatant things that I did not think were OK and that I am sure no one would want to put up with in the work environment. It was important for me to step away.''