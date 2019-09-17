Christina Aguilera quit touring because she got ''really scared'' that her kids wouldn't have ''routines and structure'' in their lives.

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker - who has five-year-old Summer Rain with fiance Matt Rutler and 11-year-old Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman - has opened up about how she found it challenging to balance being a pop superstar and a mom when she was on the road constantly.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she admitted: ''I got really scared, I'm like, how do people do this?''

''Cause I know kids need like, routines and structure, like, bedtime, the order, and like, how are you supposed to do that whenever your in different time zones like every night and things are changing?''

Kelly - who has three-year-old Remington and five-year-old River Rose with husband Brandon Blackstock - agreed with Christina and said she ''cried'' because she found it ''so hard'' being away from her brood.

She said: ''It's so hard, I cried. When I first had Remington and we had two older kids, I cried. Every night I was like, 'It's so hard.'

''Because you don't want to be an absentee mom.''

Christina, 38, laughed: ''And then you're off stage and you're like, 'Oh, the bedtime stories. Okay. Almost there.'''

The 'Fighter' hitmaker previously revealed she feels touring is less ''narcissistic'' now her children come along with her.

She said: ''It's a lot of extra work. But it's amazing. It's actually why I was hesitant because it's a lot to juggle, so many hats and so many things at the same time. I'm ultimately Mama Bear, so whenever we check into a hotel, it's hard.

''Sometimes it's four in the morning, but it's not all about me. It's different from touring when you're 21 years old. It's very narcissistic, and all you think about is yourself. All you have to think about is yourself, and now you're thinking about the blankies and the favourite stuffies and it's all the mom stuff.''