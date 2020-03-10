Christina Aguilera wishes she'd believed in herself more as a teenager.

The 39-year-old star admitted she was ''young and naive to everything'' when she burst onto the scene aged 19 with her huge hit 'Genie In A Bottle' - which came a year after she released a rendition of 'Reflection' from 1998's 'Mulan'.

Asked what advice she'd give her younger self, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There were so many things happening at that time, I was so new and green and young and naive to everything.

''I would probably just say, 'Believe in yourself, you got this, girl!' ''

Christina has worked on a brand new song called 'Loyal Brave True' for Disney's live action adaptation of the movie, and she compared herself to the titular character.

She explained: ''Being a warrior and a fighter is what has been the thread throughout all the music in my career.

''So to now be bringing that to light once again in such a beautiful film is so amazing, nostalgic and very meant to be.''

Her comments come after the star revealed why her latest track means so much to her.

She shared: ''The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal.

''It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless.

''My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.''

In the song, Christina draws from the themes of the Disney movie.

She sings: ''War is not freedom / Over my shoulder / I see a clearer view / All for my family / Reason I'm breathing / Everything to lose. Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do / Tell me underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave and true?''