Christina Aguilera has recorded new music for 'Mulan'.

The 39-year-old star - who made waves more than two decades ago with her rendition of 'Reflection' from the original 1998 movie - has been working on a new version of the classic ballad for Disney's upcoming live action remake.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she told the crown at a recent performance on her 'Xperience' Las Vegas residency: ''The live action 'Mulan' is coming out by the way.

''You have to go see it. I recorded a new ''Reflection'' and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original.''

Although Aguilera's involvement in the upcoming movie hadn't been properly revealed until now, she was linked to the film after singing 'Reflection' before a 'Mulan' panel at Disney's 2019 D23 Expo in August.

Although the song was performed by Broadway star Lea Salonga on the big screen, Aguilera released a pop version as her first single when she was just 17.

Meanwhile, the live action remake is set to be a very different film to the original, but Tzi Ma - who plays the title character's father Hua Zhou - thinks fans will enjoy it even more.

He said: ''This is not a remake of the animation, so that would probably be disappointing for some people out there, because the animation was so well-received.

''I believe this live action film is superior to the animation, very importantly because of the leadership. Niki Caro is the director. She's bringing in this woman's point of view, which it needs to be because this movie is about a woman warrior.''

He heaped praise on Liu Yifei for her performance as Mulan, and described her as an ''engaging and compelling'' actress.

He added: ''She's so engaging and compelling that I believe the audience will fall in love with her at first sight, that they will follow her into this magical mystery tour that will transport this audience into another time.''