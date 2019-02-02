Christina Aguilera's feud with Pink started when she refused to kiss her during a game of spin the bottle.

The 38-year-old singer has denied claims made by Pink that Christina ''swung on [her] in a club'', assuring fans that the bad feeling between the pair wasn't down to a violent altercation but rather a party game gone wrong.

Speaking on 'Look What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', the pop star said: ''I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory.

''I don't know ... Look at her and look at me, I wouldn't swing on her! She's like ... she can beat my ass, are you kidding me? She could really beat my ass then.

''I was excited about a kiss. I was like, 'Oh, a kiss and all's good.' And then she put her hand up like this, and I was like, 'Oh, that's what we're doing? Alright.' She didn't want to get 'Dirrty'.''

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker went on to explain that there had been tension while recording the video for their hit single 'Lady Marmalade'.

Christina said: ''I know she had a [negative] feeling or whatever about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down and I know the actual video she intimidated me a lot.

''She was heckling me in the audience a little bit behind the director but that's what she did back then but she's a different person now she's a mom, she's cool.''

Pink, 39, previously made the claims on the same show, saying she found the incident ''hilarious''.

She explained: ''She swung on me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'''