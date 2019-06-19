Christina Aguilera would support her son and daughter if they wanted to forge careers in showbiz.
Christina Aguilera would ''feel good'' if her children wanted to follow in her footsteps.
The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker - who began performing in talent shows as a child and landed a role on 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' when she was 13 - would ''support'' Max, 11, and Summer, four, if they asked to become singers and is confident she has the knowledge to help guide them to stardom.
She said: ''I would support that. I can't fault them for something I wanted to do as a kid.
''At least they're getting their childhood and I'm providing them a safe space. I'd feel good about it because I know all the ins and outs - be careful, use your instincts - growing up in this since I was seven years old.''
But the 38-year-old pop star warned the key to ''surviving'' in the music industry is to learn to ignore other people's opinions.
Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she added: ''You have a lot of older men and people, opinions, being thrown at you, pushed at you.
''You're pushed and pulled until finally I was able to take my mask off and say, 'No, this is how I need to do this for myself if I have a chance of surviving.' ''
Christina - who has Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and Summer with fiance Matthew Rutler - also advised her younger self to stay true to who she is and be ''grateful'' for the opportunities that come her way.
Asked what she would tell her younger self, she said: ''Just keep doing your thing.
''Congratulations, be excited and grateful for getting your foot in the door, but remember who you are and what you want to say.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...