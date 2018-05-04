Christina Aguilera has apologised to herself for struggling to ''accept the beauty that lies'' within her.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker made the public admission in an emotional video where she said sorry to her ''own reflection'' for ''putting you down''.

She shared: ''I don't know why we hurt ourselves, to please someone else's perception of self. I'm sorry to my own reflection, I'm sorry for putting you down. I'm sorry I struggle accepting the beauty that lies in myself.''

The 37-year-old singer is gearing up to release new music and wants to get back to being the ''little girl who just wants to be inspired again by truth''.

In a video posted to her official YouTube account, she added: ''The inspiration of the album, to me the purest of reasons, is to get back to that little girl who just wants to be inspired again by truth and by that sense of passion for music and singing and just feeling free and alive again. I've stepped so far away from that little girl and if that means going away for a little while and figuring out who you are again and what you have to say, then that's what you need to do.''

Meanwhile, Christina had recently spoke about her childhood experience of witnessing domestic violence, and how it has ''empowered'' her to make different choices in her life.

She said: ''I watched my mom have to be submissive, watch her Ps and Qs or she's gonna get beat up. You can either be, unfortunately, so damaged by it that you take a turn for the worse, or you can feel empowered by it and make choices to never go down that route. I hate when people say, 'Why doesn't she just leave?' There's psychological damage and mental abuse that comes with being in a situation like that. A lot of people don't have the ability to vocalise it themselves or have the know-how to get out.''