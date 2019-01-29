Christina Aguilera has confirmed she's landed a Las Vegas residency.

The 38-year-old singer's 16-date 'Christina Aguilera: The Xperience' will kick off inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31 and the 'Stripped' hitmaker revealed she is creating a multi-sensory show with elements of ''mother nature''.

Speaking to Billboard, she said: ''This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans.

''I'm such a visual person and I've been acquiring all these inspirations. You know I love a theme and a concept and I'm creating a specific world for this show.

''[We are] playing with elements of Mother Nature and visual effects. I'm excited where that takes us. I always like to get what they're feeling and thinking. We're going to touch on a little bit of everything and make that into an amazing experience-- which is the title of the show.''

The 'Back to Basics' hitmaker- who has son Max, 10, with first husband Jordan Bratman and three-year-old Summer with partner Matthew Rutler - wrapped her hugely-successful 'Liberation' tour in November, and the experience of getting back on the road has inspired her new residency, which will run throughout the year.

She added: '''Liberation' was such a success for me. The last time I had been on tour was when I was pregnant with my son [2007's Back to Basics]. And being such a mama bear and wanting to take care of my kids and all of that first it was a long time coming.

''I want[ed] to get back to my fans and definitely [get] back to what my soul needed to do.

''To be on that stage has always been my first love since I was a tiny little girl. The whole point of 'Liberation' was getting back in touch with myself, finding that love, being in my artist body again, finding my true self and identity on stage again. It was just like coming home. And I want to take that to Las Vegas.''

The blonde beauty also admitted that her children love the experience of being on tour with her because it's ''in their blood''.

Opening up about taking her children with her on tour, she said: ''Now it's in their blood. It worked out perfectly. They would get mad at me sometimes if they weren't able to come on stage. It was a family affair by the end. It was a heartwarming, loving experience and I was, like, 'okay, I need to do more of this' and expand on it and allow more fans and more audience members to enjoy what this is all about.''

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Saturday (02.02.19).