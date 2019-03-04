Christina Aguilera is set to tour the UK for the first time since 2006, following her Las Vegas residency later this year.
Christina Aguilera has announced her first UK tour in 13 years.
The 'Beautiful' hitmaker will bring 'The X Tour' to Glasgow, London, Manchester and Birmingham in November, following her Las Vegas residency.
The 38-year-old pop superstar will play all her hits - including 'Genie in a Bottle' and 'Fighter' - and songs from her most recent LP, 'Liberation'.
The 'Dirrty' star's last run on British soil was in 2006, on the 'Back to Basics Tour' in support of her album of the same name.
Christina's 16-date 'Christina Aguilera: The Xperience' residency will kick off inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31, and the 'Stripped' hitmaker previously teased that she is creating a multi-sensory show with elements of ''mother nature''.
She said: ''This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans.
''I'm such a visual person and I've been acquiring all these inspirations. You know I love a theme and a concept and I'm creating a specific world for this show.
''[We are] playing with elements of Mother Nature and visual effects. I'm excited where that takes us. I always like to get what they're feeling and thinking. We're going to touch on a little bit of everything and make that into an amazing experience - which is the title of the show.''
Christina - who has son Max, 11, with first husband Jordan Bratman and four-year-old Summer with partner Matthew Rutler - wrapped her hugely-successful 'Liberation' tour last November, and the experience of getting back on the road inspired her new residency.
She added: '''Liberation' was such a success for me. The last time I had been on tour was when I was pregnant with my son [2007's Back to Basics]. And being such a mama bear and wanting to take care of my kids and all of that first it was a long time coming.
''I want[ed] to get back to my fans and definitely [get] back to what my soul needed to do.
''To be on that stage has always been my first love since I was a tiny little girl. The whole point of 'Liberation' was getting back in touch with myself, finding that love, being in my artist body again, finding my true self and identity on stage again. It was just like coming home. And I want to take that to Las Vegas.''
Tickets for Christina's 'The X Tour' UK dates go on sale on March 8 via LiveNation.co.uk
