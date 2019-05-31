Christina Aguilera will ''always'' put her children first.

The 38-year-old singer has 11-year-old son Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman and four-year-old daughter Summer Rain with her fiancé Matt Rutler, and has said that despite her working life set to get a whole lot busier with the start of her Las Vegas residency on Friday (31.05.19), she will always make sure her brood are happy before she focuses on herself.

She said: ''It's definitely not easy [balancing my work and home life]. I will openly say that. The key is truly making sure that they always feel safe and always feel connected.

''I always want to make sure they feel their own vibes and interests are being met first. Then I can relax and be creative!''

Christina embarked on her 'Liberation' tour last year, and made sure to involve her children as although Max has ''got his own thing going on,'' her daughter Summer was keen to be involved in the shows.

Speaking to People magazine about the tour, the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker revealed: ''She's super shy, but she did not want to miss one of Mommy's shows! I was shocked. If I was her, I would just be sitting on the bus watching my favourite TV shows. But she wanted to be at the side of the stage where she could see me.

''[Summer] would absolutely get mad at me if I didn't invite her on [stage]. I was like, 'We can't do that every single night, babe!' It's very cute.''

Meanwhile, the 'Candyman' singer recently said she makes sure spending time with her brood is factored into her daily schedule.

She said: ''That was part of our schedule [when we were working together] for sure. Like, 'I gotta put the kids to bed and then we can start working!' Or we do it beforehand and you'd have Nerf gun battles with my son, Max ... I'm excited because Vegas gives me the chance to not be too far away from home. I can juggle that with the kids. If you know me, [you know] I don't like to just let my kids be with a nanny 90 percent of the time. It's important to me to put them to bed, to be with them in the morning if I do have to go to work. Whatever it is, [I want to] have these core specific moments and days that I can have with them. I just got back from Disney having fun with the family. Those things are important.''