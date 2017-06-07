Christie Brinkley ''always'' wears a bikini when she is gardening.

The 63-year-old model and actress has revealed she will happily strip down to her skimpy swimwear when she is pruning the bushes or pottering around her house so she can get a ''little colour'' to her skin without getting any tan lines.

Speaking about her everyday attire, the blonde-haired beauty - who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine three times - told PEOPLE: ''I always put a bikini on and say, 'Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little colour while I am gardening'.

''I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don't have any tan lines.

''When you're naked, you want those parts tanned.''

Christie - who has daughters Alexa, 31, Sailor, 18, and 22-year-old son Jack - believes if a woman of any age and size if ''brave enough'' to don a skimpy bikini, they should continue to do so regardless of any critical comments they receive.

She said: ''You know what? You can't really critique a person over 50 -- it is just like, if they are brave enough to put on a bikini then you let them be.''

And the star makes sure she protects her skin when she is in the sun and will layer on the sun cream.

She added: ''I don't care how much sunblock you put on, when you're outdoors as much as I am, you're going to get some colour.

''Where I live there is a side of the island that is the hotel area, and I end up paddle boarding down when I don't intend to be there.''