Christie Brinkley is ''too busy'' to date.

The 63-year-old model - who was previously married to Jean-Francois Allaux, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman and Peter Cook - admitted there is currently ''nobody'' special in her life but she'd be willing to ease her hectic schedule if the ''right person'' came along.

She said: [There's] nobody right now.

''I'm loving my summer and [I'm] kind of really too busy [to date].

''But I'd slow it down a little if the right person came along.''

While she may be single, Christie's oldest daughter, 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel - who she has with musician Billy - recently began dating Ryan Gleason and the 'Parks and Recreation' actress has given the restaurateur her seal of approval.

Christie told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart.

''He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It's sweet.''

Christie's youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 19, is following in her mother's famous footsteps and has started a modelling career, and the blonde beauty is in awe of her offspring's ''sense of empowerment'' and admits she is ''less prone to worry'' because of the teenager's attitude to life.

Christie - who has Sailor and son Jack, 22, with Peter - said: ''She has this sense of empowerment about her. You know, all the messaging of not judging others and not allowing any other judgment to affect you, she really embraces that.

''Sometimes it's easier to say than to actually be that way. She constantly inspires me like that. I find that because of her I'm much less prone to worry. ...She's a very inspirational person.''