Christie Brinkley will walk the runway with her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook at New York Fashion Week.
The iconic mother-daughter duo will be taking on the catwalk together at Elie Tahari's upcoming show in New York on Thursday (07.02.19), and will close the exclusive event to celebrate the designer's 45th anniversary.
The 64-year-old model and her 20-year-old daughter were chosen to close the show by Elie - who is famous for power-dressing and the interview suit for women in the 1980s - because the pair represent ''timeless on-the-go'' women.
Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Elie said: ''The Elie Tahari brand has always been for every woman, and that is why I'm so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes.''
''It is important for me to make clothes for women of all types, inclusive of any age.''
Meanwhile, Christie - who has Sailor with her fourth ex-husband Peter Cook, and is also mother to Alexa, 33, who she has with first spouse Billy Joel, and Jack, 23, from her second marriage to Richard Taubman - has previously admitted that she relies on hair extensions to cover her thinning hair.
The model-and-actress' natural blonde locks have lost a little of their lustre so she has gone ''big on hair extensions'' to give her hair the big bounce she loves.
She said: ''A lot of women my age complain about hair thinning, and I get that because my hair is thinner than it used to be as well. I'm big on extensions.
''They're so easy to put in - clip in, one two three, just a piece of cake. And I can use one of my extensions to make a ponytail.''
