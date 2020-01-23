Christie Brinkley is to undergo further treatment on her broken arm as it isn't healing ''fast enough''.

The 65-year-old model was forced to pull out of 'Dancing With the Stars' after suffering the injury days before the show premiered last September and she's set to undergo platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which uses injections of a concentration of a patient's own platelets to accelerate the healing process.

She told 'People Now': ''I'm actually going on Friday. I'm gong to get (platelet-rich plasma) and some sort of manipulation to my shoulder, my wrist and my thumb.''

Christie - who underwent emergency surgery after she fell over while training for the show - is still struggling to move her limb.

She admitted: ''I have to literally lift my arm up and hold it.''

But despite making slow progress, the model is ''hopeful'' the procedure will help and she'll have full movement back soon.

And if she does make a full recovery in the coming months, Christie could be on the next season of 'DWTS' as show bosses recently admitted they would love to welcome her back next year, though they were pleased her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, stepped in to take her place on the ballroom floor.

Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment's senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming, said: ''Talk about people that you wanted forever! That's Christie Brinkley!

''We were celebrating when she said she would do it, and then, as you saw, she broke her wrist.

''It was such a great story that Christie was able to watch her daughter, Sailor, do it -- that was the classic story that 'Dancing With the Stars' does so great; when you make lemonade out of lemons. But now we'd love to see her back dancing in the ballroom.''