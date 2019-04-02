Christie Brinkley has marked 25 years since she was involved in a near fatal helicopter crash by admitting she feels ''blessed'' to be alive every day.

The 65-year-old model is grateful she survived the terrifying incident with five others in Telluride, Colorado, in 1994 and she never ever takes her life for granted.

Christine shared a picture of the April 18, 1994 issue of PEOPLE - which she featured on the cover of with a bandaged swollen wrist and - wrote on her Instagram page: ''This happened 25 years ago today and not a day goes by that I have not counted my blessing for being alive. I know for a fact that tomorrow is not a guarantee and that each day is a gift and an opportunity to make sure that everybody we love knows it! (sic)''

The model-and-actress embarked on a heli-skiing tour in the San Juan mountain range with five other pals and luckily survived the accident 12,800 feet up a mountain.

About an hour into their trip the group decided to tour a slightly higher spot nearby and just as they reached the peak they encountered problems.

When their helicopter took an unexpected sharp turn and made a 200-foot tumble down a 40-degree incline, the Sports Illustrated model feared for her life.

Christine recalled: ''Just boom, boom, boom, pow!

''I would look out the window and see sky-mountain-snow, sky-mountain-snow. I was thinking, 'I am going to die. Right now? Like this? A ski trip? Today?'''

Luckily, the 'Vegas Vacation' star eventually fell out of the helicopter's open door and then landed in the snow on her back.

The rest of her group also fell amongst the snow and were rescued by helicopters who took them to hospitals to treat their injuries.