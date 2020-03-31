Christie Brinkley's lifelong commitment to vegetarianism inspired her to create an organic, vegan Prosecco line.

The 66-year-old legendary model is very proud of her Bellissima brand of sparkling Italian wine, which is made with organic grapes, she she wanted every aspect of the product from what the customer drinks to the packaging it comes in to reflect her commitment to animal welfare and the environment.

In an interview with Wine Enthusiast, she explained: ''I am a lifelong vegetarian, and I always seek out organic produce for my meals. I am proud that the choices I have made are also choices that benefit our planet ... From the vegetable dyes we use on the recycled cardboard crates, to our packing and shipping materials, we are mindful of our environmental footprint and that makes me very proud.''

The former face of CoverGirl believes the alcoholic beverage will be a delight for ''health nuts'' who follow a restricted diet as the range provides a healthier option.

She said: ''I think that Bellissima will appeal to anyone interested in having a healthier diet.

''We offer a Zero Sugar expression, which is delicious, and when you pair that with the fact that it is organic and certified vegan that should be very appealing to vegans, vegetarians, people on restricted diets and, in general, health nuts like me!''

Christie admits her passion for Prosecco comes from her mother, Marjorie, who was an avid fan of the drink and would serve it to her friends who came to the family home.

She said: ''One of the things that I always loved about my mom was that she could turn a regular day into a special day simply because a friend stopped by. She instantly had hors d'oeuvres in the oven and a bottle of Prosecco or Champagne on ice. It made our guests feel so welcome and even a Wednesday feel special! I think we need more of that in the hectic lifestyles that we have.

''I love the idea of Prosecco for its affordability, and Prosecco is a great drink that mixes with lots of different alcohols to make wonderful cocktails that still have the effervescence to make it special. And, let's face it, who doesn't love it when you hear the cork pop? It just says ''celebration!''