Christie Brinkley's children ''laughed'' when she told them she's going to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 65-year-old model - who has grownup children Alexa Ray Joel , 33, with music legend Billy Joel and Jack Brinkley Cook, 24 and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, from previous relationships - is set to take part in the dancing competition, alongside the likes of basketball player Lamar Odom, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, The Supremes' Mary Wilson and the former press secretary of President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer.

Asked what her brood thought when she revealed the news, Christie told PEOPLE Now: ''They laughed. They were like, 'Oh you're going to do 'Dancing with the Stars?'''

Christie's daughter Sailor was more excited over the fact TV host Karamo Brown was announced and told her mom she will be at rehearsals to see him.

Christie smiled: ''They got really excited when they started hearing about some of the other people that were coming.

''You know, there were like leaks coming out of, maybe there is going to be this person or that, and I know my daughter Sailor is a big Karamo [Brown] fan. So she was like 'I'll be there to visit.'''

Other stars taking part this year include country musician Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, The Office's Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke and NFL legend Ray Lewis.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday (20.08.19) that professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd would be making her return to the show after leaving in 2017.

She said: ''I'm overwhelmed with excitement. I'm excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it's such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody.

''I definitely wanted this to happen. I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us.''

The new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' premieres on September 16 on ABC.