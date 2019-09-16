Christie Brinkley is to be replaced by her daughter on 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 65-year-old model has been forced to pull out of the competition after suffering an injury during rehearsal but 21-year-old Sailor Brinkley-Cook has agreed to step in and complete the line-up for the show, which returns to TV on Monday (16.09.19).

BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement: ''While rehearsing for the premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars', Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show.

''Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother's place for the remainder of the season.

''We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.''

Christie poked fun at her injury as she offered her support to her daughter.

She quipped: ''Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season.

''Sailor joined the cast when I got mine...ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!''

And Sailor hopes she will make her mother ''proud'' while she's competing on the show.

She told 'Good Morning America': ''I'm doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud.

''She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.''

However, the model admitted that competing on 'DWTS' is something she is ''so afraid of'' but is determined to confront her fears.

She said: ''I think it will change me.''