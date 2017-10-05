Christie Brinkley feared her fans would think she was ''phony and fake'' by admitting to having cosmetic treatments.

The 63-year-old model and actress thought it was ''better'' she was honest and spoke out about having Xeomin injected in her frown lines and skin-lifting Ultherapy on her neck area, although she worried people would think negatively of her.

Speaking about her anti-ageing beauty procedures to PEOPLE, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I wondered if people would think I'm phony and fake. But it's better to be honest and say, 'Yeah, this is what I do.'''

However, the star was ''so afraid'' about having Xeomin injections.

She said: ''I was so afraid to do it. But I still feel like myself. I could still move my eyebrows and I feel like I have all my same funny faces. It was like a non-invasive pick-me-up.''

But Christie has hinted it is inevitable for women to want to have ''a little something extra'' done at some point in their life to reduce the signs of ageing.

She said: ''But I'm almost 64. At a certain point, you might need a little something extra. When I look in the mirror, I want to feel like I look as good as I feel. And if you can have something done to feel more confident and better about yourself, then you feel like your face matches your spirit--and my spirit is enthusiastic and energetic.''

Christie has revealed her daughters Sailor, 19, - who she has with her ex-husband Peter Cook - and Alexa, 31, - who she had with her former partner Billy Joel - both encouraged her to speak out about her cosmetic procedures.

She said: ''They said, 'If you think it will be helpful to others, go for it.

''There are always going to be the people who build themselves up by pulling you down. But then there are the women who are supporting women. And if there are little things that I can do that are going to make me feel great, make me look good for my job and that would be selfish of me not to share it.''